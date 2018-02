USA Cycling Beats Suit Over Calif. Racer’s Death

Law360, Los Angeles (February 1, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Thursday cleared USA Cycling Inc. of liability in a suit alleging a race support vehicle driver negligently blocked the course during a 2012 event resulting in the death of a race participant, saying the sport’s governing body did nothing to increase inherent risks.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Fifth District panel voted 2-1 to affirm summary judgment for USA Cycling in a suit brought by Donald Scott Rivera accusing it and others of causing the death of his wife, Suzanne...

