'Spinal Tap' Stars Fight Universal's Bid To Duck $400M Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- Four film stars urged a California federal judge Thursday not to toss their recently beefed-up $400 million suit against French media giant Vivendi SA over alleged unpaid royalties for their roles in the 1984 sleeper hit “This Is Spinal Tap,” after Universal and Vivendi pushed to have the case tossed.



Actors Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Rob Reiner and Michael McKean argued in an opposition motion that the contention by Vivendi SA and Universal Music Group that the actors’ fraud claim is barred by the so-called economic...

