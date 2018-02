Apple Consumer Asks To Drop Appeal Over Used IPhones

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- A customer who claimed Apple Inc. hid that damaged iPhones covered by service plans are replaced with used phones told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that she has agreed to end her suit against the tech giant.



Fabrienne English asked the Ninth Circuit for an order tossing her appeal of the dismissal of her suit, nixed by a lower court a little more than a year ago, that alleged Apple committed fraud and violated several California consumer protection statutes in connection with extended service plan AppleCare+....

