Hospital's $9M Agreement To Trump $43M Med Mal Verdict

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 11:00 PM EST) -- A Texas jury on Tuesday awarded approximately $43 million in a suit accusing a hospital of negligently allowing a physician on probation to treat a patient, which caused permanent injuries and the need for a liver transplant, but the hospital will only pay $9 million pursuant to a pre-existing agreement.



Following a five-day trial, the Smith County jury determined that East Texas Medical Center Tyler and Dr. Gary Boyd provided substandard care to patient Billy Pierce, a 61-year-old man who sought treatment for gallstones but was...

