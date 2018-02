Sex Toy Maker Secretly Collects Use Data, Suit Claims

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Hong Kong-based “sextech” company selling a wireless wearable vibrator uses a mobile application that secretly stores data about the user, including the times when the device is activated and the vibration settings selected, according to a putative class action filed in California federal court Wednesday.



Filed by an anonymous female customer using the initials S.D., the lawsuit against Hytto Ltd. asserts claims for violation of the Federal Wiretap Act, unjust enrichment and intrusion upon seclusion.



Hytto, which does business as Lovense, sells “products that secretly collect...

To view the full article, register now.