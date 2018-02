Feds Drop Appeal Of $41.6M Infant Brain Injury Award

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- The federal government on Thursday dropped its efforts to appeal a $41.6 million verdict won by the family of an infant who suffered permanent brain damage after a doctor at a health clinic negligently used forceps during delivery.



Regan Safier, an attorney with Kline & Specter PC representing the family, said the decision to drop the appeal was recognition from the government that the verdict, thought to be the largest ever in a medical malpractice case tried in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...

To view the full article, register now.