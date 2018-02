Board Says Ill. Atty Dishonestly Took Funds From Client

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- An Illinois review board has increased sanctions against an attorney who admitted to taking client funds without permission, ruling that the hearing board that initially determined the attorney’s penalty was wrong to say there was no evidence of dishonesty.



Under the revised decision, Robert G. Lohman III of Des Plaines, Illinois, will be suspended from practicing for six months, instead of the five months mandated by the hearing board, will have to replace the $16,000 he transferred from a client’s account without authorization, and will have...

