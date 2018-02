Gates' Attys Quit Conspiracy Case After Reported Sidley Hire

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Richard W. Gates III, the indicted business partner of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, on Thursday asked to pull out of representing him in the case a week after reports that Gates had hired a white collar trial and investigations pro from Sidley Austin LLP.



Shan Wu of Wu Grohovsky & Whipple PLLC, Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack and Annemarie McAvoy of McAvoy Consulting LLC lodged a motion for leave to withdraw as counsel of record for Gates, a longtime...

