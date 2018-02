US Chamber Urges Net Neutrality Fix Through Legislation

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday urged the U.S. Senate to pass a new net neutrality law rather than force the repeal of a Federal Communications Commission vote that the pro-business group says places internet service providers under a more appropriate regulatory regime.



In a letter to senators, the Chamber voiced its support for legislation that would bar ISPs from toggling content delivery speeds based on corporate deals, but said overturning the FCC’s Restoring Internet Freedom Order would return the internet to “Depression-era public utility-style”...

