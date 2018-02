3rd Circ. Nixes Trump Casino Dealer's Disability Bias Case

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino dealer’s claims that she was discriminated against for her medical condition despite being able to work, ruling Thursday that the allegation didn’t stand up since she was receiving Social Security benefits for being permanently disabled.



The three-judge panel’s decision dealt a losing hand to Arline Taliaferro, a former employee of the now-shuttered Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino who asserted a New Jersey Law Against Discrimination claim that, despite a protected disability, she was...

