Feds Probe OSI Systems After Short Seller's Bribery Report

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 3:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating airport X-ray developer OSI Systems' compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act following a tipoff by a short seller, the company told investors Thursday.



OSI, a California-based security systems developer that makes and markets a range of airport detection equipment for the Transportation Security Administration as well as medical monitoring tools, filed a notice with the SEC disclosing the investigation to investors. Both the DOJ and SEC are conducting an investigation into...

