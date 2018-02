Removal Of 50 Indonesian Christian Immigrants Put On Hold

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Thursday blocked immigration officials from deporting a proposed class of 50 Indonesian Christians living in New Hampshire under a now-defunct humanitarian program, saying they’re entitled to stay in the U.S. while the government decides whether they should be deported based on their fears of torture and persecution.



U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris granted the immigrants’ bid for a preliminary injunction to halt U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from deporting them in the wake of the termination of the program, known as...

