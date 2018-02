Law Firm Wants Trump Panama Hotel Row In State Court

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- A Panamanian law firm on Thursday urged a Delaware federal judge to remand its suit accusing Trump Organization's international hotel arm and an affiliate of improperly responding to arbitration over a “mismanaged” hotel by dragging the firm itself into the fight, arguing that no arbitration agreement exists between the firm and Trump’s businesses.



Morgan & Morgan PA asked the federal court to kick its suit back to the Delaware Court of Chancery, as the arbitration clause through which Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Trump International...

