Biofuel Trader OK'd To Register $32M Award Out Of NY State

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday cleared a Singapore biofuel trader to register in Utah and California a $32 million judgment issued over a fuel contract dispute, finding the trader has “good cause” to file the judgment in states where the company it was awarded against has assets.



U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a motion by LifeTree Trading Pte. Ltd. to register the award outside New York jurisdiction because the company it was issued against, biofuel producer Washakie Renewable Energy, may have a...

