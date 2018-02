9th Circ. Says High Court Ruling Dooms Milberg Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 12:35 AM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday it didn’t have jurisdiction over an appeal of a class certification denial for investors suing their former Milberg LLP lawyers, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Microsoft v. Baker in a decision that may completely kill the investors’ case.



To get the appeals court to hear their case on class certification, the named plaintiffs had in 2013 agreed to voluntarily dismiss their claims that Milberg ruined their case against a subsidiary of American International Group Inc., according to filings...

