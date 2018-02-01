3 Big Lessons From 4th Circ.'s DMCA Ruling
Here are the three big lessons you need to know.
Just Having a “Repeat Infringer” Policy Isn’t Enough
The Digital Millennium Copyright Act provides a “safe harbor” that shields ISPs like Cox Communications from the billions in potential liability they would otherwise face over infringing behavior by their subscribers, but that protection is conditioned on ISPs sticking to a number of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login