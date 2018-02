Chinese Co. Escapes $2.4B Judgment In Price-Fixing Row

Law360, Washington (February 2, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to enter a $2.4 billion default judgment against Irico Group Corp. and its subsidiary in cathode ray tube price-fixing litigation, despite the state-owned Chinese electronics company’s yearslong absence in the suit, giving the company another chance to defend itself.



A class of electronics parts purchasers had asked Judge Jon S. Tigar to enter the judgment against Irico Group and Irico Display Devices Co. Ltd. after securing over $200 million in settlements from other defendants in the case. Irico had disappeared...

To view the full article, register now.