Fla. Swingers Club Fights Bid To Freeze Assets, DQ Atty

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Tampa-area swingers club and its owners told a Florida federal court Thursday that there is no merit to a request to freeze their assets and disqualify their attorneys in litigation brought by a group of Playboy Playmates and other models who claim the club used their likenesses without permission.



The models asked the court last month to freeze the assets of Andrew and Susan Harrow and their club Eyz Wide Shut and to disqualify their attorneys, contending that the relief was necessary because the husband...

To view the full article, register now.