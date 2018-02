Weinstein Co. Hit With $7.2M Suit Over ‘Paddington 2’

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Canadian company hit The Weinstein Co. in California state court with a suit alleging the film studio breached a contract giving the Canadian company the right to distribute "Paddington 2" in Canada, costing it $7.2 million.



The Weinstein Co. LLC signed a contract in 2006 guaranteeing Entertainment One Films Canada Inc. exclusive rights to distribute certain films in Canada, but then gave the contract to Warner Bros. instead, according to Wednesday's complaint.



In June, TWC said eOne would have rights to distribute "Paddington 2," per...

