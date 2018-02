Chuck Norris Sues CBS, Sony For $30M Over Unpaid Profits

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- Chuck Norris has hit CBS and Sony with the legal equivalent of a roundhouse kick to the face in California court, suing both companies for $30 million via his company Top Kick Productions on claims they broke contractual promises to share 23 percent of “Walker, Texas Ranger” profits.



According to the Jan. 31 complaint, the show’s primary distributors CBS Broadcasting Inc., CBS Corp. and Sony Pictures Television Inc. ripped off the actor and martial artist by making his 1990s action television series available for streaming on-demand services...

