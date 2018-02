Rosen Law Firm To Lead Tesla Stock-Drop Class Action

Law360, San Francisco (February 2, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA will be the lead counsel representing a proposed class of Tesla Inc. shareholders in a stock-drop suit against the electric car maker, a California federal judge announced Friday at a hearing in San Francisco.



U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer granted the motion by Laurence Rosen of The Rosen Law Firm to serve as lead counsel and for his client, investor Kurt Friedman, to serve as lead plaintiff for the class. They will represent shareholders who bought Tesla stock between May 4,...

