Mass. Health Boards Raise Concerns Over Potential Pipelines

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Dozens of Massachusetts health boards pressed Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday to evaluate the impact that any new hydraulic fracturing gas infrastructure in the state would have not just on the environment but on human health.



In a joint letter to Massachusetts' governor, 53 Boards of Health from across the state expressed concern that “the rush to develop fracked gas infrastructure” in Massachusetts will widen health disparities, make poor use of health care resources, and worsen public health in general. The boards requested comprehensive health impact...

