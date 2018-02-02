Mass. Health Boards Raise Concerns Over Potential Pipelines
In a joint letter to Massachusetts' governor, 53 Boards of Health from across the state expressed concern that “the rush to develop fracked gas infrastructure” in Massachusetts will widen health disparities, make poor use of health care resources, and worsen public health in general. The boards requested comprehensive health impact...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login