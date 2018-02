9th Circ. Decision Could Be Game-Changer For Investors

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:16 PM EST) -- Last Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit issued an important decision in Mineworkers' Pension Scheme et al. v. First Solar Inc. that serves to protect investor rights in securities class actions and will prevent companies that commit fraud from evading liability for their wrongdoing.



In the typical securities fraud case, an investor seeks to recover losses due to the revelation of a fraud that causes a drop in the company’s stock price. In order to plead (and ultimately prove) that a company committed securities fraud, plaintiffs must show that...

