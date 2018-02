Host International Looks To Escape Or Move Wage Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- Food and beverage company Host International Inc. has told a California federal judge it will ask the court to either dismiss or move a proposed wage and overtime class action, saying the issues raised in the case are already being litigated in another district court in the state.



Host International and HMSHost USA Inc. on Thursday told U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel in the Southern District of California that former Host employee Sera Garcia is seeking to assert class claims that a current employee, Joshua...

To view the full article, register now.