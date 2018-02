Treasury Sanctions 6 People, 7 Cos. Over Terrorism Ties

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday sanctioned six people and seven companies in Africa and the Middle East for supporting terrorism, a decision the agency said specifically targets Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting, one of Lebanon’s largest real estate businesses.



The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued its sanctions under a George W. Bush-era executive order that targets terrorists and those supporting them. U.S. citizens and companies are now generally restricted from doing business with the 13 sanctioned people and businesses, the Treasury said....

To view the full article, register now.