Toyota Faces Suit Over Alleged Prius Stall Defect

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Toyota driver has hit the car company with a proposed class action in California state court alleging that its Prius hybrid cars have a defect that creates a serious risk of stalling while traveling at high speeds, potentially resulting in a crash.



Jevdet Rexhepi of Los Angeles said in the Wednesday complaint that Prius hybrids from model years 2010 to 2016 contain a defect that causes the intelligent power module to be dangerously inclined to fail, creating a grave risk that the engine will stall...

To view the full article, register now.