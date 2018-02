Calif. Building Not Liable For Window Washer’s Death

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- Relatives of a window washer who fell to his death cannot sue the owner of the building he was washing over the absence of anchors to attach descent equipment because a contractor alone is responsible for safety — unless the hirer controlled how the work would be done, a California state appeals court ruled Friday.



The court found that summary judgment had been properly granted to Television Center Inc., owner and operator of the building in Hollywood, California, because there was undisputed evidence that TCI did not...

