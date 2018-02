Wisconsin Ducks Tribe’s Claims Over Rival Casino

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Friday nixed claims brought against the state by the Stockbridge-Munsee Community in its challenge to the Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino expansion project, ruling that claims the state violated its gaming compact with Stockbridge-Munsee came too late.



In October, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson tossed claims against the Ho-Chunk Nation over the expansion of its Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg casino because they were brought after a six-year statute of limitations had expired. However, the judge gave the parties more time to brief whether...

