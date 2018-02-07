Real Estate Rumors: WeWork, GGP, ABS Partners

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- WeWork has reached a deal to lease 122,000 square feet on 14th Street in New York, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is leasing part of Abner Properties' 154 W. 14th St. and will have space on six floors at the 166,000-square-foot, 12-story building, according to the report. WeWork has also already been talking to multiple parties who might sublease much or all of the space through WeWork's corporate membership program, The Real Deal said, citing sources....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular