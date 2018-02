RMBS Investors Lose Class Cert. Bid In Suit Against HSBC

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has declined to certify two proposed classes of investors in suits accusing HSBC Bank USA NA of bungling its duties as trustee to more than 200 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, ruling that would-be class members face too many individual questions around standing and statutes of limitations to warrant class treatment.



U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield’s Feb. 1 decision to deny the class certification bids from Royal Park Investments SA/NV and scores of investment funds run by BlackRock Inc., PIMCO and...

