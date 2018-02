Vertex To Pay $4.75M To End TCPA Case Over Hep C Faxes

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge was asked Friday to preliminarily approve Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s $4.75 million settlement to end putative class action claims the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by faxing unsolicited invitations to an event about its hepatitis C therapy.



The motion from plaintiff Physicians Healthsource Inc. asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal to greenlight the deal, certify a class of fax recipients for settlement purposes, and designate law firms Anderson + Wanca and Swartz & Swartz PC as class counsel.



The Cincinnati...

To view the full article, register now.