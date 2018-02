Judge Questions Attys' Fees In 2 Takata Air Bag Deals

Law360, Miami (February 7, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge expressed concern Wednesday about the attorneys' fees requested in settlements worth more than $702 million between Honda, Nissan and a class of vehicle owners who sued the car manufacturers over the cost of replacing their defective Takata air bags.



In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno pointed to objections class members had filed with the court and said he felt uneasy about signing off on a fee award of 30 percent of the total recovery, or about $211 million,...

