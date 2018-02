Hacking Suspect Lauri Love Wins Appeal Of US Extradition

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:26 PM EST) -- A U.K. high court ruled Monday that Lauri Love, a British student charged with a series of hacks into U.S. government websites, will not be extradited, citing the risk that the accused hacker would kill himself if he were to face trial in America.



Lauri Love waves outside The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Feb. 5, 2018. The ruling in the British student's appeal against extradition to the U.S., where he faced solitary confinement and a potential 99-year prison sentence, was decided in his...

To view the full article, register now.