Arnold & Porter Nabs Media IP Duo From Hogan Lovells

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:16 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter has bolstered its media and entertainment and intellectual property practice in New York, the firm announced Monday, with the addition of two former Hogan Lovells partners whose experience includes protecting a journalist from having to reveal sources and representing a news anchor in a suit over a hamster doll.



Dori Ann Hanswirth and Theresa M. House joined Arnold & Porter as partners on Jan. 25, the firm announced Monday. Hanswirth and House both came from Hogan Lovells, where Hanswirth headed the digital media practice....

