Hoboken Can't Get NJ Justices To Review High-Rise Approval

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Hoboken, New Jersey, has lost its bid to have the New Jersey Supreme Court review a state appellate decision that found a developer was entitled to automatic approval for two high-rise residential buildings along the Hudson River, according to orders made available Monday.



The state's highest court denied petitions for certifications filed by Hoboken and related parties in challenging the appellate ruling that knocked down the municipality's efforts to limit Shipyard Associates LP to building the tennis courts and related improvements outlined in a developer's agreement...

