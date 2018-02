Former NY Federal Judge Joins Arbitration Panels

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- A former New York federal judge who currently serves as of counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has joined the arbitration and mediation panels of the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, according to the institution.



Former U.S. District Judge Shira A. Scheindlin is joining the AAA’s commercial, employment and ICDR panels, bringing her more than two decades of experience on the bench to the not-for-profit and its international division, the institution announced Thursday.



AAA Vice President Jeffrey T. Zaino said in a...

