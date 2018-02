Samsung Seeks US Block Of Huawei’s China Patent Injunction

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- Samsung asked a California federal judge Thursday to block Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from enforcing an injunction it won in China last month ordering Samsung to stop making or selling devices that infringe two Huawei patents found to be essential to industry standards for 4G wireless technology.



The Chinese injunction, Samsung said, is nothing more than an improper attempt at gaining leverage to force it to license standard-essential patents, or SEPs, on Huawei’s preferred terms.



While the injunction can’t be enforced until after Samsung’s Chinese court...

