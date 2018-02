NY Comic Says Biased Sex Assault Investigation Led To Firing

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- A male comic accused improv comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade of gender bias in a New York federal court suit Sunday, claiming it conducted a faulty investigation of rape allegations against him and eventually fired him based on predetermined findings.



Plaintiff Aaron Glaser alleged that the Upright Citizens Brigade and two of its top representatives in New York violated Title VII and various other laws when it conducted a negligent investigation in 2016 into allegations that he raped and drugged several women.



Glaser argued in part...

To view the full article, register now.