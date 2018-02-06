Arent Fox Adds Ex-Hand Baldachin Sports Atty To NY Office

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:56 PM EST) -- Arent Fox LLP has added a former partner from Hand Baldachin & Amburgey LLP to its sports practice in New York, the firm said Monday.



Jennifer Pogorelec O’Sullivan will join Arent Fox’s sports practice after leading Hand Baldachin’s sports and entertainment group. At Arent Fox, O’Sullivan will counsel sports and entertainment clients on issues ranging from mergers and acquisitions to commercial agreements and restructuring.



“There are some areas where I bring a unique perspective,” O’Sullivan said in an interview with Law360. “I have been in-house for...

