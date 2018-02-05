Lululemon Says Foreign Fraudsters Selling Fake Products

By Lauraann Wood

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. slapped several foreign alleged product counterfeiters with trademark infringement claims Monday in Chicago federal court, saying the groups are selling knockoff products that infringe several of the company's trademarks.

The company alleges an interrelated group of both individual and business-affiliated fraudsters in China and other locations overseas are making and selling imitation Lululemon products to unknowing customers through deceptive websites that make it hard to distinguish whether they’re buying products such as shirts, caps and yoga mats from either an impostor or authorized website. ...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A"


Case Number

1:18-cv-00917

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

840(Trademark)

Judge

Honorable Manish S. Shah

Date Filed

February 5, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular