Lululemon Says Foreign Fraudsters Selling Fake Products

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. slapped several foreign alleged product counterfeiters with trademark infringement claims Monday in Chicago federal court, saying the groups are selling knockoff products that infringe several of the company's trademarks.



The company alleges an interrelated group of both individual and business-affiliated fraudsters in China and other locations overseas are making and selling imitation Lululemon products to unknowing customers through deceptive websites that make it hard to distinguish whether they’re buying products such as shirts, caps and yoga mats from either an impostor or authorized website. ...

To view the full article, register now.