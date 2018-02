Ill. Court Says Trial Judge Didn't Stymie Heart Surgery Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 11:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court upheld Friday a verdict finding no fault by a doctor who allegedly failed to detect preoperative red flags that could have prevented a patient’s death following heart surgery, saying the jury was not prejudiced by what the judge did and didn’t allow into the trial.



The three-judge panel disagreed with La Donna Munden, wife of the deceased Jon Munden, that it wasn’t enough just to mention that Vijay H. Vohra was not board certified as a doctor of internal medicine. Munden’s attorneys...

To view the full article, register now.