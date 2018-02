1st Circ. Weighs Instructions In Insider Trading Verdict

Law360, Boston (February 5, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- First Circuit judges on Monday questioned the legitimacy of a securities fraud conviction of a man who claims jurors should have been informed that evidence indicating he knew trading on his wife’s insider knowledge was illegal cannot, in itself, constitute guilt.



But prosecutors were confident the 2016 verdict against Amit Kanodia would survive an issue of jury instructions and other objections after the man’s best friend testified against him and pled guilty to cashing in on nonpublic information Kanodia provided of a pending tire company merger....

