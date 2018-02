BakerHostetler Nabs Ex-Davis Wright Tremaine Energy Atty

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:42 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has announced it picked up an energy industry veteran from Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, adding a seasoned attorney with years of experience appearing before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.



BakerHostetler said on Feb. 5 that it added Glenn S. Benson as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. Benson — who said he officially started on Feb. 1 — told Law360 on Tuesday the new firm was a better platform for him and additionally offered him a better geographic footprint.



“It was just a more...

