Chiquita Settles With Families Before Terrorism Trial

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- Ahead of trial on claims that it supported a Colombian terrorist organization that kidnapped and killed six Americans in the 1990s, Chiquita Brands International Inc. informed a Florida federal judge at a hearing Monday that the company reached settlements with the victims’ families.



The confidential settlement agreements come in three cases filed in Florida and Ohio that had been consolidated as part of multidistrict litigation based in the Southern District of Florida. The instant cases brought claims on behalf of U.S. citizens under the Anti-Terrorism Act,...

To view the full article, register now.