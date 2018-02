What The New FTC Means For 'Open Internet' Enforcement

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- In the wake of the Federal Communications Commission's contentious vote to overturn Obama-era net neutrality rules and to hand enforcement against online abuses largely to the Federal Trade Commission, the FTC is itself being remade with a slate of new nominees.



If confirmed, President Donald Trump’s picks to serve on the FTC will likely take a more relaxed approach to online abuses than the FCC did, but the enforcement agency will still have a mandate to protect consumers, experts say.



Here are three things you need...

To view the full article, register now.