NJ Joins Net Neutrality Suit, Tells ISPs To Obey Principles

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- The administration of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday entered the fray over the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality rules, joining a multistate lawsuit to block the move and issuing an executive order requiring internet service providers that contract with the state to follow net neutrality principles.



Calling the net neutrality rule rollback a “misguided attack on a free and open internet,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced that the Garden State would take part in litigation against the FCC, joining...

