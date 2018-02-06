Preemption In Pharmaceutical Cases: 2017 In Review

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 11:10 AM EST) -- 2017 was a busy year in the evolving landscape of preemption in pharmaceutical cases. Below are a few of the preemption opinions that caught our attention.



Preemption of Warnings Claims



In Wyeth v. Levine,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark opinion on the preemptive scope of failure-to-warn claims in brand drug cases. The court held that absent “clear evidence” that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would have rejected a manufacturer’s label change, failure-to-warn claims against brand-name drug makers are not preempted.[2] What constitutes “clear...

