MetLife Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Pension Reserves

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- An investor sued MetLife in New York federal court Monday, alleging that two stock drops followed reports that the insurer didn't set aside enough money in its reserves for annuity and pension payments.



The putative class action, filed by an investor, alleges that MetLife Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 when it told shareholders that it everything was under control when in fact it had failed to pay 600,000 people the benefits they were due.



“Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...

