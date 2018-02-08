Hydropower Land Transfer, Transparency Bills Pass House

Law360, Washington (February 8, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives has passed a pair of bills to transfer some land from a federal hydroelectric project to Alaska and to mandate more financial transparency from the Western Area Power Administration.



The Western Area Power Administration Transparency Act, from Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., passed on a voice vote Wednesday and would require the power administrator to start a seven-year pilot program for publishing financial information online. The Swan Lake Hydroelectric Project Boundary Correction Act passed on a voice vote Tuesday and would transfer some...

