9th Circ. Revives Continental Shelf Drilling Worker's Wage Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Monday revived a putative wage-and-hour class action filed by a drilling worker on the Outer Continental Shelf off the coast of California, finding that the Golden State’s laws are not inconsistent with federal laws and are therefore applicable to the worker.



In the published unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Morgan Christen, the panel rejected the district court’s dismissal of the suit brought by former Parker Drilling Management Services Ltd. worker Brian Newton, finding that a provision of the Outer Continental...

